Mon October 30, 2017
October 30, 2017

Two killed in Abbottabad road accident

ABBOTTABAD: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Galyat when a jeep fell into a deep ditch near Phalkot village on Sunday. Locals said that Khalid, driver of the jeep, and his eight-year old nephew were killed when their vehicle fell into the ravine. They were coming to Phalkot village from Kutli when the accident happened. The locals shifted the bodies to their native village.

