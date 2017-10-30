Taliban, Afghan politicians to meet in UAE

KABUL: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be hosting a two-day meeting between Afghan politicians and Taliban representatives next month.

Reportedly organized by the Canadian organization Pugwash, the event will take place on November 1 and 2, one of the expected participants of the gathering told Pajhwok Afghan News, but declined to be named.

He said some politicians and former Taliban officials were expected to attend the conference. He said it was expected that 10 representatives of the Taliban’s office in Qatar would attend the meeting.

The source said from Kabul Anwarul Haq Ahadi, Haji Rohullah Wakil, Qudbuddin Hilal, Dr. Farooq Azam, Ziaul Haq Amarkhel, Shujaul Mulk Jalala and politicians and civil society activists had been invited to the summit in Dubai.

He said the two-day huddle would discuss the new US new policy on Afghanistan and the South Asia, the stalled Afghan peace process and the role of regional countries in this regard. But Mohammad Yosuf Eftikhar, a member of Pugwash, denied that the meeting is being organized by them, however he admitted that their representatives will attend.

Similar gatherings had taken place before in Dubai, Qatar, Germany, France, Islamabad and other countries. The Dubai event follows the four-nation talks on the Afghanistan peace process in Oman.