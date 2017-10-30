UC-6 chairman demands hospital in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: Chairman of Union Council (UC-6) Raja Waqar Mumtaz said the population of Bhara Kahu has increased manifold so there is a need to construct 300-bed hospital to provide medical facilities to the people.

He said Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has no funds but Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured the Mayor of Islamabad that required funds would be provided to carry out development projects at the union council level.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also made a promise that he would soon issue directives to the relevant departments to construct the hospital in Bhara Kahu. At the moment we are facing lack of funds but all the problems of the people will be resolved in the coming months,” he said.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) believes in serving the masses so every effort would be made to resolve the long-standing issues, adding “The PML-N has the support of the people and its candidates will win from both seats of the national assembly (NA-48 and NA-49) in upcoming general elections.”