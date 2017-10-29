Truth can’t be silenced through force: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the attack on The News senior journalist Ahmad Noorani, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah Saturday said truth could not be silenced through the use of force.

He said this while talking to the media after inquiring after Ahmad Noorani who is under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Khursheed condemned the attack and called on the government and authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

“The [attack] is regrettable. Such incidents must not be tolerated any further,” said Shah.

The opposition leader said Ahmad Noorani always stood up for truth. “The truth cannot be silenced through violence,” he added.

Khursheed said he was not talking the language of a friendly but the true opposition.

The senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader was accompanied by Senator Rubina Khalid.

Noorani’s car was stopped by three men travelling on a motorcycle near Zero Point Interchange while he was on his way home in Islamabad from Rawalpindi on Friday.

The three men got down from their unmarked motorcycle after chasing down Noorani’s car while another three who were standing where the car was stopped with another unmarked motorcycle joined in and severely beat up Noorani and his driver with iron rods.

Noorani suffered head wounds and has a swelling on the left side of his neck.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the police and local administration were investigating the attack on The News senior reporter Ahmad Noorani and an interim report on the incident would be presented to him within three days.

He strongly condemned the attack and said the attackers would be arrested and punished according to the law.

The ministers said the government had pledged to make the federal capital a peaceful and secure city, adding measures would be taken to stop untoward incidents in the city in future.