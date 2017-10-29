UK rallies condemn attack on The News reporter Noorani

LONDON: Pakistani journalists and members of British Pakistani community held protests in three cities to condemn attack on The News/Daily Jang reporter Ahmad Noorani and called on Pakistani authorities to arrest and punish the unknown attackers.

The protests were held in London, outside Pakistan High Commission; Birmingham, outside Pakistani consulate; and in Manchester.

Journalists from Pakistan Press Club UK, Pakistan Press Club UK-International, Pakistan Journalists Association, International Pakistani Journalists Organisation (IPJO) gathered outside Pakistan High Commission and held protest for two hours, terming attack on Ahmed Noorani an act of terrorism aimed at curbing freedom of media. Representatives of Pakistan People’s Party, Awami Workers Party, APML and PTI-Kashmir also attended the protest.

The News reporter Ahmed Noorani was intercepted and attacked by at least six unidentified assailants in Islamabad's Zero Point area on Friday morning, using iron rods, knives and metal rods. Ahmed Noorani is senior journalist associated with The News Investigation Cell.

Journalists at the protest said the attack on Noorani should not remain untraced as was the case in attacks on journalists in the past. They said Matiullah Jan came under attack and no action has been taken while Azaz Syed was intercepted and roughed up in Islamabad.

During their speeches, journalists said the attack on Ahmed Noorani was extremely unfortunate and tantamount to an attack on the freedom of expression and a brazen attempt to muzzle free press.

They said journalists have a long history of fighting for press freedom in Pakistan and have rendered sacrifices during martial laws as well as democratic rules.

Journalists called on Pakistani authorities to take immediate action against the culprits.

At the end of the protest, a resolution was unanimously passed condemning the use of fatwas against media workers.