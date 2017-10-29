Sun October 29, 2017
Lahore

October 29, 2017

MakerFest

MakerFest: The MakerFest-Lahore-17, a continuation of the internationally renowned maker fairs, was held at Information Technology University (ITU) on Saturday. ITU VC Dr Umar Saif inaugurated the event. He said the festival was organised to encourage creativity through the use of technology at young age.

 

