tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MakerFest: The MakerFest-Lahore-17, a continuation of the internationally renowned maker fairs, was held at Information Technology University (ITU) on Saturday. ITU VC Dr Umar Saif inaugurated the event. He said the festival was organised to encourage creativity through the use of technology at young age.
MakerFest: The MakerFest-Lahore-17, a continuation of the internationally renowned maker fairs, was held at Information Technology University (ITU) on Saturday. ITU VC Dr Umar Saif inaugurated the event. He said the festival was organised to encourage creativity through the use of technology at young age.
Comments