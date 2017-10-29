Sindh Education Foundation signs MoU with USAID

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh signed Memorandums of Understanding with USAID’s partners i.e. International Rescue Committee, Inc. and Chemonics International Inc. for the implementation of USAID funded interventions of Pakistan Reading Project (PRP) and Sindh Reading Program (SRP) in SEF Assisted Schools in select districts across Sindh.

The MoUs were signed by Ms. Naheed Shah Durrani, Managing Director SEF, Government of Sindh and Chief of Party Pakistan SRP, Dr. Fawad Shams on behalf of Sindh Reading Program and Chief of Party PRP, Dr. Naeem Sohail Butt on behalf of Pakistan Reading Project.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Members of Board of Governors SEF; Mr. Nazir Tunio, & Mr. Hasnain Qamar Shah, Mr. Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Secretary School Education & Literacy Department (SELD), Government of Sindh, Dr. Randy L. Hatfield, Sr. Policy Adviser and Program Manager—Sindh Basic Education Program, and other office bearers from SRP, PRP, SELD and SEF.

These partnerships will enable the parties to collaborate closely on improving reading abilities in the students especially from early grades onwards and will enable the Foundation to gradually strengthen learning outcomes of students in SEF Assisted Schools across Sindh.**