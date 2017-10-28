KWBA holding two-day boxing tournament

KARACHI: Karachi West Boxing Association (KWBA) is organising a two-day Malik Ahsan Boys and Girls Boxing Tournament here at Trans- Lyari Boxing stadium.

The boxers will compete in 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42 and 44 kg categories. The under-16 boxers will contend in 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, and 57 kg categories. The youth and elite boxers will take part in 49, 52, 56, 60, 64, 69, 75, 81, and 91 kg categories.

General Secretary Karachi West Boxing Association (KWBA) Ali M Saeed told ‘The News’: “We are looking forward to re-open the doors of boxing in the country. “We are moving a step towards the re-awakening of people towards boxing,” he said.

“Boxing in the country has remained in the dark for some time but now we are trying to pull it out,” he said.“Pakistan has produced great boxers but unfortunately the game has recently gone down,” he added.

“Pakistan has talented boxers but they are not getting enough chances,” Ali said.Majeed Brohi, head of the organising committee, said: “We don’t have any sponsor but we are organising this event just to revive boxing in Pakistan. We didn’t get any support from the government.”

He said that several boxers were facing financial problems. “This initiative will give them some support,” he said. He claimed that they had received a number of entries and that the tournament would attract a huge number of spectators.