JI amir inaugurates welfare hospital

Islamabad :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq inaugurated a 60-bed hospital, a welfare project of Al Khidmat Foundation here at a housing society.

The Razi Hospital where number of beds would be increased to 100 in near future, has been established in CBR Town located amid cluster of housing societies near Islamabad Expressway. The hospital would serve population of 0.3 million against treatment charges one third of other private hospital while deserving patients would get free of cost treatment.

JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam JI Islamabad ameer Zubair Farooq Khan, President Al Khidmat Foundation Islamabad Nasarullah Randhawa, President CBR Town Altaf Butt and others.

To start, the hospital would have Mother and Child Health Care unit, departments of eye, ENT, cardiology, medicine while facility of kidney dialysis would also be available in near future.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sirajul Haq criticized the incumbent and past Government for not paying proper attention on education and health sectors.

Congratulating the Al Khidmat Foundation over start of the hospital, he said the private sector should come forward to such welfare projects in the health sector when the Governments have failed in providing relief to the poor masses and they have been left at the mercy of commercial hospitals.

The JI top leader observed that main reason behind sufferings of the masses was increasing corruption in the country at the Government level due which private sector and businessmen are reluctant to pay taxes.