Industry-academia linkages stressed for economic development

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir Thursday has stressed on the need to promote industry-academia linkages for country’s economic development and resolving socio-economic issues.

He was addressing the 2nd awareness seminar regarding HEC’s initiative titled “Technology Development Fund” (TDF) for joint ventures of academia and industry.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) VP and Regional Chairman Manzoor-ul-Haq Malik, Prof Dr Anjum Naseem Sabri, Dr Nadia Tahir, Dr Zahir Ahmad, Dr Alimgir, Dr Basit, Ghulam Sarwar, and Tariq Aziz were present on the occasion.

Tariq Aziz and Ghulam Sarwar said under this project HEC took an initiative to finance proposals of completed interdisciplinary applied research. They said academically diverse range of disciplines could work together with industry under this project. 15 Punjab officers promoted: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding promotion of 15 officers from grade 17 to 18 as well as their posting here Thursday.

According to the notification the officers promoted include Deputy Secretary Admin CM Office Tariq Mehmood Farooqa, Sajid Bashir DS Budget and Accounts S&GAD, Syed Muhammad Shah Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khushab, Ahmad Kamal DS Youth Affairs, Rizwana Urooj Bhatti Registrar Provincial Ombudsman, Jafar Ali Khan DS Regulations, Muhammad Ansar DS Rent, ADC Finance & Planning Tauqir Haider Kazmi, Muhammad Hamza DS Governor Secretariat, Ejaz Joya DS Transport department, DS Finance department Abdul Rauf, DS Finance Kashif Manzoor, DS Specialized Healthcare Abdul Razzaq, DS Athar Saeed Governor Secretariat and Habib Khalid Habib DS Local government. The promoted officers have been directed to continue work on the present positions.

Meanwhile Section Officer (SO) Higher Education Department Khalid Bashir, SO Communication & Works Nabeela Javed and SO C&W Najeebullah have been promoted at the rank of Deputy Secretary and are directed to continue work in their current departments.