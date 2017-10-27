CM orders provision of space for Edhi Centre in Thatta

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the commissioner of Hyderabad to make requisite arrangements and provide the Edhi Foundation space in Thatta till the court decides the matter concerning its existing centre.

He called for making an office space available so that the organisation’s welfare services continue without any interruptions. The CM’s orders came a day after the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi’s family, wife Bilquis Edhi and son Faisal Edhi, held a press conference to highlight illegal occupation of several of its centres in districts of Sindh and Balochistan by influential land grabbers.

Appreciating the foundation’s services, Murad said it was doing a great service to humanity and that nobody would be allowed to grab their property or disturb their welfare services. The order to provide an alternate space to the foundation was given by Murad after the Hyderabad commissioner informed him that the Thatta centre was not closed down by the district’s local administration but was shut on the orders of the court. The commissioner was also told to look after the Edhi Foundation and solve all their matters on a priority basis.

“They [Edhi Foundation] are doing a great service to humanity and it becomes our responsibility to support them and help them in their services,” he said.

Commissioner Karachi was also asked to meet Faisal Edhi in person and see to it that all his problems are solved. Murad said it was surprising and deplorable to know the Edhi Foundation’s property is being usurped by the land mafia and asked the local administration of what it was up to while all of this was happening.

People like Faisal Edhi should not be made to feel so helpless that they have to approach the administration and government through the media or by holding press conferences, the CM stated. “It is our responsibility to remain in touch with them so that they continue with their service and improve them further.”