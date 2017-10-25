PHF names probables for training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced the names of 22 probables for the four-nation tournament which will be held in Melbourne from November 8-12.

Pakistan, hosts Australia, New Zealand and Japan will feature in the event.Probables: Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Atif Mushtaq, Mubashar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tasawwar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Azfar Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta, Ali Shan, Mohammad Atiq Arshad, Ajaz Ahmad, Shan Irshad, Qamar Bukhari, Khizar Akhtar, Shajeeh Ahmed, Hassan Anwar, Bilal Qadir, Umar Hamdi.