Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PHF names probables for training camp

PHF names probables for training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced the names of 22 probables for the four-nation tournament which will be held in Melbourne from November 8-12.

Pakistan, hosts Australia, New Zealand and Japan will feature in the event.Probables: Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Atif Mushtaq, Mubashar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tasawwar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Azfar Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta, Ali Shan, Mohammad Atiq Arshad, Ajaz Ahmad, Shan Irshad, Qamar Bukhari, Khizar Akhtar, Shajeeh Ahmed, Hassan Anwar, Bilal Qadir, Umar Hamdi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement