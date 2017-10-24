Tue October 24, 2017
Sports

October 24, 2017

Duruf Das moves into second round

KARACHI: Duruf Das moved into the second round of under-10 singles when he beat Sameer Ahmed 8-0 in 1st Beaconhouse Open National Junior and Senior Tennis championship here at Karachi Gymkhana on Monday.

In under-12 singles first round, Sagar beat Usman by 8-0, Zain Ehtisham defeated Ibrahim 1-0 and Zain M Ali won 8-2 against Marij.

In under-16 pre-quarter-finals, Rayyan beat Ammer Ismail 6-0, 7-6; Asim trounced Aniq Kashif 6-0, 6-0; Zubair Raja beat Asher 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Hasheesh Kumar overwhelmed Mushab Umair 6-, 6-0.In soft tennis semi-finals, Robin Das and Sarwar Hussain beat Saad Ahmed and Imran Ali by 5-0 each.

