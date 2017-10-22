PIMS protesters issue final ultimatum

Islamabad

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will observe complete closure of all kinds of medical services inclusive of emergency, as well as critical and cardiac care with effect from October 25 if the PIMS Amendment Bill is not presented and approved in the Cabinet meeting scheduled a day earlier.

The All Employees’ Movement for the Restoration of PIMS gave this final ultimatum to the government here Saturday at a mega procession organised within the hospital premises to reiterate its demand for separation of PIMS from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

The protesting doctors, nurses, paramedical and non-medical staff of PIMS galvanized the support of politicians, member of trade unions, lawyers associations, ‘Ulema’ council, health organisations, as well as the civil society and media. Ironically, they used speakers in premises where even the use of horns is prohibited, and if half of the onus for such inappropriate behaviour lies with the protesters, the other half surely rests on the shoulders of the government, which has been delaying the matter for four years now.

Addressing the gathering, the Movement’s spokesman Dr. Asfandyar Khan said, “We have always been flexible in our stance and have repeatedly given in to the government’s assurances but have always ended up being deceived. We will not rest content now till the separation of PIMS from the medical university.” Thanking the participants, he stated: “This is not an issue concerning PIMS employees only; it is an issue that affects patients all over Pakistan. We will not resume our duties till the acceptance of our demand.”

Dr. Asfandyar accused the Vice Chancellor of PIMS Prof. Dr. Javed Akram of persistently conspiring against the rights of PIMS employees. “PIMS used to be a hospital where patients were treated at very nominal charges but ever since the creation of SZABMU, the cost of all diagnostic tests and procedures has been raised manifold. We are fighting for the rights of poor patients, and will not retreat an inch from our current position,” he stated.

Muhammad Sharif Khattak advised the government to resolve the matter without further delay. “All gates of PIMS will be sealed if the Amendment Bill is not presented and approved by the Cabinet committee on October 24. We will uproot all boards of the medical university, and will do as we please if our demand is not met by then. All resident of Islamabad will stand with us on that day,” he stated as employees of PIMS raised their hands in unison in support of the idea. He said, the government takes no time to pass bills when it comes to protection of its own vested interested; however, they are least concerned about the plight of poor patients.

Addressing the protesters, the vice chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami Mian Aslam said, Islamabad should have at least five hospitals of the ilk of PIMS, but the government, on the contrary, appears hell bent on paralyzing the only major public sector hospital of the capital. He accused the Minister of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) for hatching conspiracies and delaying the process. He said, the government is free to establish ten more medical universities but it will have to restore the erstwhile status of PIMS as a welfare hospital.

JI MNA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah claimed having raised the issue of PIMS in the Parliament “but Dr. Tariq Fazl was never able to provide any satisfactory answers,” he said. He promised to raise the issue once again in the November 2 session of the National Assembly. “If they ignore the matter even then, we will join you in protesting outside the National Assembly,” he stated. Ali Awan from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said, the merger of PIMS with SZABMU has robbed employees of their civil service rights. He promised that if the bill is not passed in the November 2 session, PTI will also join the protest full-throttle.

Aside from political figures, the congregation was addressed by representatives of various associations, hospitals, and organizations, all of them vowing to support the Movement and to stand by the protesters in their struggle.

Meanwhile, the OPD at PIMS will remain open on Monday and Tuesday till 11 a.m., followed by a protest that will continue past midnight.