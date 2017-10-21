Two jailed for real estate fraud

MULTAN: The National Accountability Court on Friday awarded three years imprisonment and Rs 94 million fine to two accused in a real estate fraud case.

The NAB Multan Directorate had received a complaint against Rao Muhammad Javed Iqbal and Rana Shahid Lateef in 2015 f or cheating 28 people in the name of a housing society Abdullah City at Mauza Hootwala, Bahawalpur. After that, the NAB court initiated action against the accused persons while the money of affectees would be return, the NAB spokesperson said here.

He told that the NAB conducted inquiry and investigation into the matter. During the course of proceedings, relevant witnesses were interrogated and evidences were collected, he said. Both the accused persons were arrested when their post-arrest bails were dismissed by the Superior Court of Pakistan, he added.

The NAB investigations established that the accused persons had marked Mauza Hootwala for establishing a residential colony, he continued. Both the accused persons sold plots to their known persons/friends with the commitment to deliver them developed plots, the spokesman maintained. He said that both accused persons did not provide plots to the affectees. The accused persons never applied for NOC from the TMA and their illegal structure at site was subsequently demolished, the spokesman added.