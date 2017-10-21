Sat October 21, 2017
National

I
INP
October 21, 2017

Iran ends medical certificate condition for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Iran has ended medical certificate condition for Pakistanis seeking Iranian visa. According to a statement issued by Iran embassy, the decision has been taken while keeping in view the brotherly relations between both the countries and easing travelling for Pakistani citizens. Following the development, Pakistanis can now apply for Iranian visa without submitting their medical certificate. 

