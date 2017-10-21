Iran ends medical certificate condition for Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Iran has ended medical certificate condition for Pakistanis seeking Iranian visa. According to a statement issued by Iran embassy, the decision has been taken while keeping in view the brotherly relations between both the countries and easing travelling for Pakistani citizens. Following the development, Pakistanis can now apply for Iranian visa without submitting their medical certificate.
Comments