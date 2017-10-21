Students protest unavailability of teachers at Multan college

MULTAN: A large number of students boycotted the classes at the Government Emerson College here on Friday against the absence of teachers and the Punjab government’s ban on new teachers’ recruitment.

The protesters demanded the government of recruitment of teachers in order to save their academic loss. A student of BS Mass Communication said, “The department is running with only one teacher of journalism. The names of the teachers were notified last week but due to imposition of ban on the College Teacher Interns (CTI)s, teachers did not take over their jobs.”

Other students termed the ban unlawful. They said the Punjab government should reconsider its decision of banning new teachers’ recruitment. “Our parents have invested in our education but the government is not providing the colleges with teachers.” They termed it the failure of education system of the country. He said recruitment of teachers was banned on political basis. “Politicians should worry about the education of youth instead of fulfilling their ulterior motives.”

Another student, Imran, said, “We cannot afford the fee of private colleges and unavailability of teachers in colleges and sudden ban on CTIs are greatly affecting our education,” he lamented.

Students demanded that the ban on CTIs should be removed and all teachers, selected after interviews, must be appointed on immediate basis. When contacted, Multan Director Colleges Syed Haider Abbas Gardaizi said that the decision of banning the CTIs was taken by the Punjab government and teachers cannot be appointed without the government’s permission.