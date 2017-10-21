EFP completes dialogue with ILO help

KARACHI: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), with the technical assistance of International Labour Organization (ILO), on Friday successfully completed stakeholders’ dialogue on EFP’s national business agenda and multinational enterprises and social policy declaration.

The chief guest Sindh minister for labour, information and transport Nasir Hussain appreciated Employers’ Federation of Pakistan in his speech, and extended cooperation for addressing the issues and challenges faced by businesses.

He also hailed the positive efforts of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan in bringing businesses together on issues of labour and social compliance. “Projects being undertaken by Employers’ Federation of Pakistan speak volumes about their commitments to the common cause for which the government of Sindh is working,” Hussain said, and announced Rs2.5 million contribution for helping Employers’ Federation of Pakistan to develop the Sindhi translation of OSH module with the help of ILO-ITC/DECP.

Employers’ Federation of Pakistan president Majyd Aziz said the initiative was taken to promote social dialogue and bilateral interaction with the government of Sindh regarding the issues of labour laws, skill development, and enrolments.

He called upon the political parties to forge a one point agenda of economic development, leaving aside their political differences. He assured of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan’s support and cooperation in this regard.

­International Labour Organization country director Ingrid Christensen and other

dignitaries also addressed the conference while more than 200 personalities attended it.