Followers of all faiths equal citizens of Pakistan: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the Hindu community on Diwali and said the festival promoted a sense of service, infusing the sentiments of unity and cohesion among the people.

“Diwali creates the passions of brotherhood and goodwill among the people and this festival of the Hindu community is also a symbol of happiness and passions” said CM in his message on Diwali.

He said the Hindu community had played an important role in the process of national development and their contribution in different sectors of life was commendable. He said the people of different faiths were an equal citizen of Pakistan and all the religious minorities enjoyed equal rights under the Constitution.

“Pakistani Hindu community is a respectable section of the society and greater socialisation among the people of different faiths will promote the message of brotherhood, peace, and harmony at the grassroots,” said the chief minister. On Wednesday, Shahbaz expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the Safe City Project in Lahore and said the initiative would be a model in quality and transparency.

Addressing a meeting during which he was briefed on the project in Lahore and other cities, he said use of latest technology was need of the hour to further improve the law and order situation and the Punjab government had been vigorously promoting it in public sector.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the headmistress and students of Government Girls High School Gojra for winning the International School Award of the British Council. He said the school had brought laurels home by winning the international award, adding that the Pakistani girls had tremendous talent and would continue achieving success for the country.

Separately, the chief minister, in a message, condemned the Quetta terror attack and described the terrorists as a menace. “This threat will be eliminated once and for all with the power of unity,” he vowed.