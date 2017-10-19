PDWP approves 27 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 27 projects.

The approval was accorded at a meeting of PDWP, which was presided over by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash.

Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning & Development Department, PDWP members and respective administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The forum considered 28 projects pertaining to different sectors including Agriculture, Health, ST&IT, Information, Home, Housing, Road and Bridges, Urban Development, Building & DWSS sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 27 projects worth Rs21784.765 million, while one project was deferred due to inadequate design.

Approved projects of Agriculture sector were “Expansion of Purebred Buffalo Breeding Farm in Dera Ismail Khan and Improvement & Conservation of Azikheli Buffalo Breed with Establishment of Dairy Technology Facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” and “Establishment of Civil Veterinary Dispensaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The projects okayed in the Health sector were “Social Health Protection Initiative (Phase-II), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, Strengthening of TB Control Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-II)” and “Reconstruction of Women and Children Liaqat Memorial Teaching Hospital Kohat.”

Approved projects of ST&IT sector were “IT Professional Training Centres for Unemployed IT Graduates & Government Employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (Pilot Project)” & “Promotion & Development of S&T in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”

Approved project of Information sector was “Establishment of three FM radio stations at Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad and strengthening of Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio 92.2 at Peshawar (2nd Revised)”.

Approved projects for Home sector were: “Establishment of the Office of Implementation Commissioner under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017 (Non-ADP)” “F/S and Strengthening of Police Infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” and “Establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) for Safe City Project, Peshawar.”