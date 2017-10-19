Nawabshah continues to get contaminated water despite filtration plant

NAWABSHAH: The citizens of Nawabshah are constrained to drink contaminated water despite the installation of the much publicised Ultra Filtration Plant with a capacity to produce 14.4 million gallons of filtered water daily.

The plant was built at a cost of Rs.540 million and inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It was decided that the maintenance cost of the plant would be generated by selling the additional production from the plant to vendors. Despite massive publicity in the media, the people of Nawabshah could not benefit from the plant due to dilapidated supply lines laid 40 years ago that are supplying highly contaminated sewage-mixed water. The contaminated water is exposing people to life threatening diseases. According to Prof of Medicine Dr Saleem Faiz the contaminated water is causing different type of water borne diseases including hepatitis, typhoid, malaria, gastroenteritis and diarrhea, turning the health situation grave.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to Nawabshah had directed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddique for replacing water supply lines but no action could be seen on the ground. Speaking to The News, Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull said the Public Health Department has been instructed to prepare a feasibility report.

The citizens of Nawabshah have appealed to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to help in provision of clean drinking water to the city. On the other hand, some judges visited the Ultra Filtration Plant on the directives of the Supreme Court and have sent a report of their findings to the apex court.