BHC reinstates stay order against PSF SVP­

KARACHI: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has stopped Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Shahid Alvi from working at the position.

Chairman Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) Sher Ali Kakar got the stay order from Additional District Judge-VI Quetta and the Civil Judge-III, Quetta, sometime back against the election and subsequent appointment of SVP Alvi.

The respondents (PSF) went for review in the sessions court and got the stay vacated. Kakar approached the high court of the province and got the stay order restored. The BHC suspended the orders of the Additional District Judge-VI Quetta and the Civil Judge-III, Quetta. The counsel for the petitioner stated that the trial court allowed the application of the petitioner.

The respondent (President PSF) filed a revision petition, which was not maintainable, but the Re-visional Court accepted the same. He stated that even otherwise, the Revision Petition was barred by time and this aspect was ignored by the trial court.

The High Court in its order stated: “The contention so raised requires consideration, therefore, admit. In the meanwhile, the implementation of the order dated July 31, 2017 passed by the Additional District Judge-VII, Quetta is suspended till the next date of hearing.”

Earlier, Civil Judge III, Quetta, Asad Khan had suspended the minutes of PSF’s Annual General Meeting held on March 1 this year. Also, the election of Vice President (who was thereafter selected as Senior Vice President) had been suspended.

The court took this decision on a civil suit filed by Kakar. The defendants were PSF president Sohail Aman, the then PSF secretary Amir Nawaz, and former Sindh Squash Association (SSA) president Tahir Khanzada.

The applicant submitted that on March 1, 2017, the respondents called the 44th AGM in Islamabad, ignoring the applicant intentionally although he is a member of PSF’s Executive Committee.

The plaintiff said that after getting a certified copy dated 28-03-2017 he sent the stay order copies to the respondents through fax and email, which were received by them the same day.

But the then PSF secretary told reporters that they had not accepted the status of the plaintiff. The plaintiff said that the minutes of AGM were liable to be suspended.

The court stated that on March 7, Sikandar, a representative of PSF, appeared and received the copies of the application, but thereafter no one appeared on behalf of the respondents. As such, the right of respondents to file rejoinder to the application is closed.

The plaintiff says that despite the stay order the defendants held the AGM. The defendants were also not showing interest in pursuance of the suit, therefore, the application was allowed, the court order said. The order declared “the minutes of the 44th AGM and the election of Vice President (who was thereafter selected as Senior Vice President) suspended”.