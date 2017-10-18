Bus looted in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A Rawalpindi-bound bus was looted by four dacoits near Jahangir Turn on Tuesday. The bus was carrying 70 passengers to Rawalpindi from Okara when four dacoits, including a woman, who were traveling in the guise of passengers, made the passengers hostage at gun point and forced the driver to divert the bus on Link-Road. Later, they snatched cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. They also beat the passengers when they resisted. Meanwhile, CPO Athar Ismail has constituted a police team to arrest the dacoits.
Meanwhile, a girl died when a snake bit her at Chak 29/JB on Tuesday. Rabia Asad was busy working in fields when a snake bit her. As a result, she fell unconscious. She was rushed to the Allied Hospital but she died. Meanwhile, Nasira Tahir of Chak 48/JB also fell unconscious when a snake bit her. She was shifted to a hospital.
