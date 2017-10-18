Maryam meets Shahbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, met her uncle Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza on Tuesday. The meeting took place after a six-month gap in any direct interaction in the backdrop of a clear divide in approach between the two Sharif families vis-à-vis the aftermath of the Panama verdict.

During the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said better relations among all national institutions was the only way to achieve national development, adding that confrontation among institutions was not in the best interest of the country.

He advised Maryam that politics of confrontation would do no good and hence no statements should be issued against the institutions, sources said.“Every institution should work within its ambit for a sustainable political environment which is beneficial for the country’s progress and prosperity,” said the chief minister.

However, Maryam completely denied any such advice and discussion and said it was just a casual family catch-up.According to the sources, a unified stance with regard to the NAB reference cases against the Sharif family and important matters pertaining to the party were the main agenda of the meeting.

In a series of tweets following the meeting, she said, “Had gone for salam to my Uncle’s where he most lovingly treated me to lavish afternoon tea. Surprised to see the spin given by media!”“Had good chat with him, my brothers Hamza, Suleman & other family members. Those who wish to drive a wedge will IA remain unsuccessful as always”.

Later, Hamza, however, during Shahzeb Khanzada’s programme on Geo News confirmed that he and his father were trying hard to convince Nawaz and Maryam to alter their approach of conflict. “We are sure that we will be able to convince them very soon,” said Hamza.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said confrontation with national institutions would eventually damage the system, adding that all national intuitions should work together in harmony with each other.

Addressing a ceremony, Hamza said he loved the army, police and Rangers and believed that all institutions of Pakistan were committed to national development. The approach of conflict with institutions could lead to serious consequences for the country, he warned.

He said the continuation of democracy and consistency of policies was imperative for the survival and progress of the country. “There will be no compromise on national interest and every possible effort would be made to improve the image of Pakistan on international level,” he added.

Answering a question, he said there had been rumours of a rift between the Sharif brothers and those were nothing but lies.He said there was no conflict or rift between the two brothers; however, disagreement on polices and approach between two people could happen which did not mean that they had a split.

“Significant reduction in loadshedding and terrorism is the fruit of tireless 16 hours a day hardwork. Such progress cannot be made with a magic wand or just through lip-service,” he added.Hamza criticised the PTI’s inability to lay a single brick of the Peshawar Metro and said progress and development of Punjab was the signature performance of the PML-N and the dedication of the Punjab government to public service.

He mentioned the projects completed by the Punjab government in transport infrastructure, public health, energy sector, education and housing as well as the steps taken for providing the best services to the underprivileged.