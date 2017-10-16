415 test positive for dengue at PRCS health camps

PESHAWAR: About 415 patients tested positive for dengue in the 41 dengue screening health camps organised by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the provincial capital and adjacent districts.

Talking to reporters, PRCS KP Health Manager Dr Babar Jadoon said 2212 patients were examined of whom 415 tested positive. He said the health camps were organised in Peshawar, Mardan and Mansehra in coordination with the Health Department and district administration.He said that about 4000 mosquito nets were distributed in Peshawar as a precautionary measure to curtail dengue.

Explaining the dengue awareness campaigns of PRCS KP, Dr Babar Jadoon said to sensitise the general population, 504 seminars were held in educational institutes and communities in 14 districts of KP. He said that over 6000 houses were reached in door-to-door campaigns and awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the people.

Dr Babar Jadoon said that over 27,000 brochures were circulated in markets, shops, and at traffic signals to create awareness among the people about the mosquito-borne disease. Speaking about the future plan, Dr Babar Jadoon said upto 100 more health camps would be held for screening of the disease while the awareness campaigns would continue till November.