Roads in Skardu

The carpeting of roads in Skardu is being done, but the quality of work is not up to the mark. Although a sum of Rs20 billion was allocated for repair and maintenance of roads, it seems that the fund is not being spent in a wise manner.

From raw material to the machinery being used for the overhauling of the road, everything seems to be below average. Residents have regularly protested against the low quality of work, but the concerned authorities have paid no attention to it. The people now demanded the intervention of the chief minister of GB to ensure that the work is completed without any delay.

Shakir H Shamim (Skardu)