Journalist shot dead in Swabi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SWABI: Unidentified gunned down a journalist here on Thursday. Police sources said that Haroon Khan of a private television was standing near his home when two gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
The killers escaped after committing the crime. Senior police officials said they had visited the crime scene and would investigate the case.
SWABI: Unidentified gunned down a journalist here on Thursday. Police sources said that Haroon Khan of a private television was standing near his home when two gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
The killers escaped after committing the crime. Senior police officials said they had visited the crime scene and would investigate the case.
Comments