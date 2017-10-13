Fri October 13, 2017
Peshawar

October 13, 2017

Journalist shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Unidentified gunned down a journalist here on Thursday.   Police sources said that Haroon Khan of a private television was standing near his home when two gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The killers escaped after committing the crime.   Senior police officials said they had visited the crime scene and would investigate the case.

