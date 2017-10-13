Girls under attack

The rate of street crimes in Karachi is growing at a fast pace. These days an unidentified knife attacker has created panic and chaos in the city. Since the last week of September, an attacker is roaming the streets of the city, attacking women with a sharp knife. More than 10 women have been attacked by the man. The law-enforcement agencies have failed to take appropriate measures in this regard. The recent incidents have left young women in a state of fear. Many girls are avoiding travelling alone.

Street crimes have always been a serious problem of the city. The criminal is attacking innocent and helpless girls without any fear. This nature of crime poses a big threat to the safety of young girls. The relevant authorities must take strict action to catch the culprit. Our girls should be living in a safe and secure environment which can only be provided by the law-enforcement agencies.

Moiz Afzal (Karachi)