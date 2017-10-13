OICCI concerned over low FDI

LAHORE: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) president Khalid Mansoor has shown concern over decline in the foreign direct investment inflows and said the inflows remained low below one percent of the GDP of the country. This level of FDI is well below Pakistan’s potential and capacity. The OICCI president, who is also the CEO of Hub Power, expressed these view in a meeting with newsmen on Thursday. Khalid said that Pakistan needs significantly higher FDI, at least three percent of GDP, to generate the desired level of economic growth and employment opportunities.