Past mistakes

This refers to the article, ‘Preparing for Ghani’s visit’ (Oct 10), by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer has described the relationship of Afghanistan and Pakistan and has mentioned that both the countries have not learnt anything from their mistakes. He also talked about Pakistan’s incompetence which has been misused by external countries for their own selfish interests.

The writer’s article needs to be read and reread by all those who are interested in peace, progress and prosperity of the region. It is no secret that Pakistan and Afghanistan have a lot in common. The countries share a common border. The people of both the countries have helped each other during difficult times. It is time both the countries learnt from their mistakes.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)