Chaos and politics

I have been reading various articles and news reports about the presence and role of the new so-called ‘MML’ in NA-4 elections in Peshawar. Our beloved city had been destroyed over the last so many years by these extremists who stand against the writ of the Pakistani state, against the basic principles of Islam and against all human values and compassion. Now, these same people, under the cover of a banned organisation which still seems to somehow enjoy ‘special privileges’ in Pakistan, have created a political party.

What a sinister and terrible plot to force criminals and terrorists into politics of Peshawar and KP. Haven’t we suffered enough? Was there need for this new trick to cause further destruction and division? Who are the people behind these criminals who keep exploiting the Pakistani nation? Both the federal and KP governments need to realise that these people are not friends of Pakistan. They are extremists and deserve to be rooted out of our society. They should be sternly punished for their crimes.

Ayesha K Sadozai (Peshawar)