Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

If it were in Quaid’s life, a Hindu would have made Pak Constitution: Aitzaz

If it were in Quaid’s life, a Hindu would have made Pak Constitution: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Criticising Captain Safdar’s speech in the National Assembly, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday if the Constitution were to be made in the life of Quaid-i-Azam, it would have been made by the then Hindu law minister Jaggan Nath Mandal. Aitzaz was speaking in a TV talk show.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement