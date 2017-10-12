If it were in Quaid’s life, a Hindu would have made Pak Constitution: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Criticising Captain Safdar’s speech in the National Assembly, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday if the Constitution were to be made in the life of Quaid-i-Azam, it would have been made by the then Hindu law minister Jaggan Nath Mandal. Aitzaz was speaking in a TV talk show.