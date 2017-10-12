Website launched to facilitate donors

PESHAWAR: A new website 'Donate Online' was launched on Wednesday to facilitate donors making donations for over 10 leading charity organisations in the country.

The Telenor Microfinance Bank launched the service to bring together the country's leading philanthropic organisations under its digital services umbrella to ensure convenient and transparent donation collection for the charity organisations through its mobile banking Easypaisa service.

It is the first website and would facilitate the donation collections for charity organisation such as Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Edhi Foundation, Pink Ribbon, Sahara for Life Trust, Akhuwat, Zindagi Trust, Aman Foundation, Saylani Welfare and the SOS Children's Village, Development in Literacy.

The philanthropists and donors can now conveniently donate contributions to any of the aforementioned organisations by choosing to pay from local or international Visa or Mastercards, through the Easypaisa Accounts or by paying through any of the Easypaisa Shops. President and CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank Shahid Mustafa said that the initiative was aimed at digitalising the payment flows to make it easier for the registered charitable organisations to collect funds and as well as for donors to donate in a safe and transparent way.