PPP will be wiped out of Sindh in next polls: SUP

NAWABSHAH: Chief of Sindh United Party Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah said that the rulers of Sindh have given the gift of corruption to the people and the PPP would be wiped out from Sindh in the coming general elections. He was addressing a public meeting at Sakrand on the occasion of 13th death anniversary of former MPA Syed Imdad Muhammad Shah.

Jalal Shah said that the PPP in Sindh has recorded high levels of corruption and severely damaged education and health sectors. He claimed that not a single tablet of fever was available for patients in the hospitals of Sindh. He said that the provincial minister for Education claims that the government is incurring Rs 18,000 per month on students of urban schools and Rs 16,000 on students of rural schools, which is a blatant lie and cannot be justified on ground. He said that such statements are being made to justify aid of the international donors.

Former speaker of the Sindh Assembly and chief of the Sindh United Party Jalal Shah said that following the unification of parties opposed to the PPP and the institution of NAB cases against their leadership they were unable to have a peaceful night sleep. He said that after Centre, the PPP would be expelled from Sindh as well. He said that the Establishment has only acknowledged Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan as political entities, while ignoring political parties of the smaller provinces.

Addressing on the occasion, Syed Zain Shah said Syed Imdad Shah was an independent and able opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly in 1985 who rendered outstanding services for education and health in Sindh, especially in Nawabshah.