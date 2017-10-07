Annual day at FU

Islamabad: Foundation University, Islamabad Campus organised its annual day on Friday. Major General (r) Khadim Hussain, HI(M), rector of Foundation University (FU) was the chief guest while Major General (r) Dr. Akhtar Waheed, HI(M), director Foundation University was also present.

The chief guest distributed medals, distinction certificates and merit certificates among the students of MBBS and BDS on their respective academic achievements. He also distributed the prizes among winners of various co-curricular activities.

While addressing the audience, Major General (r) Khadim Hussain said that the FU has covered several milestones of development and today it stands out as a distinguished medical institution of the country. “The well-designed purpose built campus is located in proximity of a 820 bedded teaching hospital which provides a student-friendly atmosphere highly conducive for learning” he said. He emphasized that the FU teaching hospital is one of the best hospital in the twin cities that provides excellent opportunities of clinical training to the students. FU has always encouraged co-curricular activities alongside the exhausting academic schedules.

While felicitating the students who achieved academic excellence in various university examinations, he said this performance is reflective of their hard work and devotion to their studies, for which they genuinely deserve appreciation.