Thu October 05, 2017
Peshawar

October 5, 2017

2 girl students killed, 14 injured in Buner road accident

DAGGAR: Two girl students were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a road accident at Dewana Baba area in Buner district on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

They said that a van of a private girls school carrying students rammed into a building near Tangu bridge in Dewana Baba area after developing a fault.  As a result, Kalsoom Bibi and Rubi Bibi were killed on the spot while 14 other students sustained injuries. The injured including Maryam, Gulnaz, Ayesha, Mumtaz, Gul Rukh, Spogmay, Amna, Huma Gul, Gulalai, Kanwal, Maleeha, Sarwat and Ghotey were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Buner wherefrom two of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The police registered the case and started investigation.

