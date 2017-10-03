Appeal for help

WANA: An orphan girl child on Monday asked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help her with treatment of her eyes.

Talking to reporters, Ayesha Bibi, 5, said that her father had died some time ago and she was living with her maternal uncle in Kanigram in Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan. Flanked by her brother, Ayesha said that she was blind by birth. She said that the family cannot afford the expensive treatment due to abject poverty.

The uncle of the girl Fazal said that he had taken his niece to various eyes specialist doctors and they advised her a surgery that costs Rs250,000. Ayesha said she loved education and wanted to become a doctor.