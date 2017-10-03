Baton Relay programme held in Lahore

KARACHI: The first leg of Queen’s Baton Relay programme as an important segment of Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games was held at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore Fort, and finally at Hazuri Bagh, Lahore, from 9-10:30am on Monday. Punjab minister for sports Jahangir Khanzada was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Relay Programme started from Greater Iqbal Park and was moved to Hazuri Bagh in which the Commonwealth Games medalists and Olympians exchanged the Baton from hand to hand to complete the relay.

Others present on the occasion were Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson, and Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan of Pakistan Olympic Association, and squash legend Jahangir Khan.