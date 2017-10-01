NAB committed to corruption-free Pakistan: chairman

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said corruption is mother of all evils and the Bureau is committed to root out corruption as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

NAB is committed to recover looted money from the corrupt by using all its resources and deposit in national exchequer. He said this while addressing NAB officers during his farewell visit to NAB Lahore here Friday.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption is mother of all evils. He said NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands. He said due to new initiatives taken during my tenure, PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum appreciated Pakistan due to NAB efforts. He said our overall performance remained excellent as compared to other anti-corruption organisations. During the last four years of my tenure, NAB has recovered Rs50 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which is a record achievement as no other anti-corruption agency in Pakistan has recovered such a huge amount in short span of four years.

He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2014 to 2017. He said NAB since its inception, has recovered Rs290 billion and deposited in the national exchequer which is indicative of hard work, dedication, professionalism and transparency of all ranks of NAB officers/officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism.

He said NAB Lahore had been declared Number One region of NAB in 2016 on the basis of excellent performance under Quantified Grading System which is a great achievement for NAB Lahore as they worked day and night putting their best efforts and becoming the Number One Region of NAB is true reflection of your hard work, dedication and commitment with firm resolve to eradicate corruption and make Pakistan corruption-free.

The chairman said NAB Lahore has been actively perusing the cause of eradication of corruption and nabbing corrupt through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement by adopting zero-tolerance policy across the board.

He said NAB Lahore is one of the important regional bureaus of NAB. It played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB. He appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore and directed all ranks of officers of NAB Lahore to work more vigilantly, diligently and honestly in order to curb corruption and corrupt practices from the country. He said performance of all wings of NAB Lahore under the supervision of Major Shahzad Saleem, Director General NAB Lahore, is appreciated and hoped that NAB Lahore will continue its excellent performance in future.

Earlier, on arrival in NAB Lahore, Chairman NAB held a meeting with NAB Lahore DG and reviewed guard of honour.

On the occasion, NAB Lahore Director General Major Shahzad Saleem in his welcome address said it is indeed a great pleasure for NAB Lahore to warmly welcome you at NAB Lahore on your farewell visit. “I feel proud to inform you that under your dynamic leadership from 2014 to 2017, NAB has geared up and perfected its procedures after taking various initiatives under your able leadership and guidance,” DG said, adding, in line with your various initiatives, it was decided by your good self that the performance of NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus of NAB will be evaluated on the basis of Quantified Grading System from 2014.

Every year, NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus are being evaluated on a certain criteria. It is an honour and privilege for NAB Lahore under your dynamic and able leadership that NAB Lahore has been declared Number One Region of NAB in 2016 on the basis of excellent performance under Quantified Grading System which is a true reflection of our hard work, dedication and commitment under your leadership with the firm resolve to eradicate corruption and make Pakistan corruption-free.

He said that under your leadership, NAB Lahore is actively perusing the cause of elimination of corruption and corrupt practices through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement by adopting zero-tolerance policy across the board. He said it seems it was yesterday when Mr Worthy Chairman NAB, you had joined NAB as Chairman of esteemed body, NAB. Memory of these years brings us your patronage and guidance all the time at every stage which helped us in further improving the performance of NAB Lahore. He said that your valuable and excellent services which you had rendered during your tenure as chairman in eradication of corruption by burning mid night candles will be written in golden words. He said that due to this reason, national and international reputable organisations are lauding the performance of NAB under your dynamic leadership. NAB Lahore DG lauded the remarkable services of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and the measures he has taken during his tenure as Chairman NAB.