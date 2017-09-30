Sat September 30, 2017
Sports

September 30, 2017

Pakistan to host AIPS Asia Congress next month

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Sports Writers Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will hold a special session of the AIPS ASIA Congress 2017 in Islamabad next month.The congress will elect the new office bearers of the continental wing of AIPS.

