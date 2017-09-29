One more patient dies of dengue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: One more patient died of dengue in Peshawar on Thursday, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 39. The latest victim was 50-year-old Khair Mohammad, son of Khan Mohammad. He was a resident of Tehkal locality, which is stated to be the worst-affected area of the province ?by dengue epidemic.

He was suffering from fever and was taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on September 27 where he succumbed to the deadly virus.

It was Tehkal where dengue virus first infected local residents in July this year and later spread to the adjacent Pishtakhara union council located on other side of the road when the government didn't take it seriously and failed to take measures.

It annoyed the residents of Tehkal and Pishtakhara union councils. They have now started protest against ?the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, and holding it responsible for human suffering.

Meanwhile, 360 more people were diagnosed with dengue in the province, a majority of them in Peshawar. Around 1,673 patients visited different hospitals of the province.