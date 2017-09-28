Urs Arrangement

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah reviewed the Urs arrangements at Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar’s shrine here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Punjab Anti-Terrorism Minister Ayub Gadhi, Inspector General Police Punjab Arif Nawaz and DC Irfan Ahmed Sindhu. DPO Ismailur Rehman gave briefing about the security arrangements at the shrine.

