Urs Arrangement

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah reviewed the Urs arrangements at Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar’s shrine here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Punjab Anti-Terrorism Minister Ayub Gadhi, Inspector General Police Punjab Arif Nawaz and DC Irfan Ahmed Sindhu. DPO Ismailur Rehman gave briefing about the security arrangements at the shrine.
