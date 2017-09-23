PML-Q reiterates support to PAT

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Q from Jhelum headed by Ch Arif and Abid Jotana called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders, including party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence.

According to a press release issued Friday, the delegation included Muhammad Abdullah Asim, Erum Ejaz, Maria Ejaz and Inamul Haq advocate while Nadir Duggal advocate.Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that in the Model Town tragedy, PML-Q is standing shoulder to shoulder at every level with Pakistan Awami Tehreek, real culprits have been exposed and will meet their end soon InshaAllah.

Despite clear order of the Lahore High Court the Punjab government is adamant, he said, adding that the PML-Q demanded that report of Justice Baqir Najafi be made public at the earliest. He said that culprits of Model Town tragedy were creating hurdles in the way for dispensation of justice to the affectees.

Our faith is that the oppressor will come in the grip of Almighty Allah soon, he added. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said how long the Punjab government is going to put up obstructions in the way of justice; justice shall be done after all because no matter how much the culprits hide they essentially come in the grip of law one day or the other.