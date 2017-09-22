Who will bring the change?

The education system in our country is divided into the following two categories: English medium and Urdu medium education institutions. This is damaging the education sector. Students who are enrolled at Urdu medium schools find it difficult to compete with students who have studied English as their first language. It is sad that even after 70 years of Independence, our country has failed to establish a uniform education system for all students.

Both the rich and the poor should have access to the same quality of education. Education plays a vital role in the success of a nation. There shouldn’t be any competitions among schools and colleges. Every educational institution exists to provide quality education to students. It is the responsibility of the government to uplift the education sector in the country. It should take the necessary steps to appoint qualified teachers so that no unwanted compromises are made. By introducing pragmatic changes in our education system, we can make our country even greater.

Hafiz Wali Ur Rehman (Karachi)