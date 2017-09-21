Qatar announces free prompt entry visa for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri has announced that the Qatar has decided that the citizens of Islamic Republic of Pakistan will be granted free prompt tourist entry visa for a period of 30 days, on their arrival in the State of Qatar, with the following conditions:

1. The passport must be valid for at least six months.

2. The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket.

3. The traveler has cash money equivalent to 5000 Riyal, or a valid credit card.

4. Visa is granted for (30) days free of charges and extendable for a similar period after confirming the return ticket.

5. Persons coming directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio according to the procedures currently in place.