No tears for the Rohingya?

The silence of world powers over the brutality of Myanmar government forces should be condemned. An even more disappointing thing is that all Muslim countries except Turkey are also silent over the matter. Pakistan has also not played a positive role to save the lives of the innocent people being killed by the Myanmar Army. It is also surprising that the OIC and the UN – the two organisations that were formed to protect the rights of the people – are not taking any step to stop the violence.

The world is also playing a strange game. US President Donald Trump is blaming Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists, but he is silent over the genocide in Myanmar. It seems that the blood of Muslims is not sacred. In fact the Nobel peace prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, is not doing anything to restore peace in the world. Every country must understand that world peace can only be restored if discrimination is eliminated from all levels. The OIC and the UN authorities should take immediate action to stop the violence.

Tariq Hussain Khan (Karachi)