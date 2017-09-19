Gwadar has now become the most famous city of Pakistan – all thanks to CPEC. Analysts are observing the work in progress in the city and they have high hopes with regard to its progress. What is not being discussed in the media regarding the city is the plight of its inhabitants. The water shortage in the city has taken a toll on the lives of residents.

Women and children have to walk to far places to fetch water. They wait for a water tanker to arrive so that they can get water. A group of women can be seen in the city carrying water buckets on their heads. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action. Water is a basic necessity of life and no one should be walking all these miles to fetch a bucket of water. It is the responsibility of the government to make the water available at homes.

Ragam Mohammad (Gwadar)