Sindh CM terms Imran ‘politically immature’

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not gain victory even on a single seat in the upcoming elections in Sindh and would lose the seats won in the previous elections.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Murad Ali Shah said that Imran Khan could only play cricket but he would have to learn politics still because he was politically immature.

"Imran Khan thought that the whole Pakistan was standing with him but this was not

the case." The CM Sindh said that in the previous elections, the PTI gained victory on some seats in Sindh but now in the upcoming elections, it would not get success even on a single constituency.

"Those parties (PTI and MQM) who were abusing each other in the past are today making a consensus, which is not new as we can expect something like that from them. It seems like elections would be held on their respective time as there are no chances of early elections."

Replying to a question, he said peace and security situation in Sindh was far better than the other provinces and further attempts will be made for establishment of peace in the province.

Talking about the IG Sindh's appointment, Murad Ali Shah said they were following the court orders on the appointment of IG Sindh, however, they had some reservations for which they would adopt a legal route.

Replying to a question, Shah said their party had reservations too upon the census result and their stance was clear as they had written many letters to the Federation in this regard but no action was taken till yet.

The CM Sindh said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a good step and they would request the PCB to hold international matches in Karachi, especially Pakistan Super League matches should be scheduled in Karachi because peace and security conditions were much better in Karachi than other provinces.

Cricket should come to Sukkur so that people of this city could watch and enjoy matches here, the CM added. —