Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
September 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Metro Cash N Carry partnered with PSDF for Training Program

Metro Cash N Carry partnered with PSDF for Training Program

Lahore: Metro Cash N Carry has partnered with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) for their Industrial Training Program 2017, based on technical training and developing 100 students over a period of 12 months in the fields of bakery and meat processing.

These students will go through robust class room trainings and on the floor practical demonstrations to develop their technical expertise and prepare themselves for professional roles in the retail industry of Pakistan.

Furthermore Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director, Metro Cash N Carry said we will be providing permanent jobs to the top fifty students post their completion of training.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement