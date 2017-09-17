Metro Cash N Carry partnered with PSDF for Training Program

Lahore: Metro Cash N Carry has partnered with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) for their Industrial Training Program 2017, based on technical training and developing 100 students over a period of 12 months in the fields of bakery and meat processing.

These students will go through robust class room trainings and on the floor practical demonstrations to develop their technical expertise and prepare themselves for professional roles in the retail industry of Pakistan.

Furthermore Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director, Metro Cash N Carry said we will be providing permanent jobs to the top fifty students post their completion of training.***