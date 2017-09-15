Fri September 15, 2017
Islamabad

September 15, 2017

Minister orders action against Sialkot torture

Islamabad: Minister for human rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar has asked district police officer of Sialkot region Abid Khan to act against local assistant sub-inspector Sarwar Ali and constables Muhammad Luqman and Muhammad Shahbaz for publicly torturing a woman and produce a detailed report on it without delay.

A video showing the three Satrah police station cops beating up, slapping and Ruqaiya Bibi, slapping her and dragging her on the New Judicial Complex, Daska, went viral on social media the other day.

The human rights minister condemned the incident and declared it a blatant violation of human rights. He asked the Sialkot region's district police officer to take action against the three police officials and furnish him a detailed report in this respect immediately.

